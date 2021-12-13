China paced up coal production to address a rare energy crunch that disrupted industry and people’s lives. Photo: AFP
China paced up coal production to address a rare energy crunch that disrupted industry and people’s lives. Photo: AFP
Coal central to China’s zero carbon goals, top US envoy to Beijing says

  • US and China ‘cooperating productively’ on climate change, with more channels of engagement in the works, US embassy chief David Meale says
  • But China must bring forward its peak emissions target, or the 1.5 degree global warming target hangs in the balance, he warns

Wendy WuHe Huifeng
Wendy Wu in Beijingand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 9:32am, 13 Dec, 2021

