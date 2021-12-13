Expired matcha liquid being used at a Starbucks store in China, according to a video posted by Beijing News. Photo: Weibo
US coffee giant Starbucks ‘deeply shocked’ by report two China shops used expired ingredients

  • An undercover report on Monday by the state-backed Beijing News showed staff in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi using expired cocoa liquid, matcha liquid and cream
  • The American coffee chain, which has 5,400 shops in China, closed both outlets pending an investigation

Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 7:43pm, 13 Dec, 2021

