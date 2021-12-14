Efforts to reduce smog during next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics could hurt industrial production. Photo: AFP
China’s goal for blue sky Beijing Winter Olympics set to cause ‘supply-side shock’ as factories close
- Efforts to reduce smog have been extended to 64 cities this winter, plus Beijing, which hosts next year’s Winter Olympics
- Restrictions on production will heap pressure on economic growth and domestic supply chains, analysts say
