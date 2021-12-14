Beijing remains on high alert for problems in its forex markets that could spark financial and economic volatility. Photo: AP
China puts forex markets under microscope as yuan rallies and capital outflow poses ‘major risks’

  • Domestic economic slowdown and tensions with the West threaten to reduce China’s attractiveness to foreign investors and trigger an exodus of hot money
  • State forex regulator reiterates the importance of ensuring the safety, liquidity and value of China’s US$3.2 trillion worth of forex reserves

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

14 Dec, 2021

