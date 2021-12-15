For many rural Chinese in particular, retirement remains a fantasy due to a lack of savings and limited pension coverage. Illustration: Perry Tse
China population: without adequate pensions, more elderly say goodbye to their golden years
- Compared to developed countries grappling with an ageing population, China is not equipped with a comprehensive welfare system
- For many rural residents, including migrant workers, retirement is a fantasy due to limited savings and pension plan coverage
Topic | China's population
