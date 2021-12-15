Xinjiang, home to China’s predominantly Muslim Uygur population, is responsible for as much as 45 per cent of the global production of polysilicon, a key ingredient in the manufacturing of solar panels. Photo: AFP
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China urges ‘hardest-hit’ solar firms to fight against US, India trade restrictions

  • The US House of Representatives passed legislation that would ban goods coming from the Xinjiang region
  • India earlier this year announced a 40 per cent levy on imports of solar modules to cut dependence on foreign supplies

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:14pm, 15 Dec, 2021

