Xinjiang, home to China’s predominantly Muslim Uygur population, is responsible for as much as 45 per cent of the global production of polysilicon, a key ingredient in the manufacturing of solar panels. Photo: AFP
China urges ‘hardest-hit’ solar firms to fight against US, India trade restrictions
- The US House of Representatives passed legislation that would ban goods coming from the Xinjiang region
- India earlier this year announced a 40 per cent levy on imports of solar modules to cut dependence on foreign supplies
Topic | China trade
Xinjiang, home to China’s predominantly Muslim Uygur population, is responsible for as much as 45 per cent of the global production of polysilicon, a key ingredient in the manufacturing of solar panels. Photo: AFP