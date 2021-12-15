The Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in southwest China’s Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle announces US$314.1 billion investment plan
- Projects to be funded include a world-class equipment manufacturing industry cluster, an industrial internet zone and a port logistics system
- Beijing hopes the city cluster in and around Sichuan province will become an important economic centre and boost development in China’s west
Topic | China manufacturing
