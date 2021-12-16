Imports surged to a record and remained at high levels through the first half of the year, even as the hog herd recovered and prices fell below production cost by the third quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

US pork producers ‘concerned’ as China raises import tariffs despite African swine fever, high demand

  • Tariffs for most favoured nations will return to 12 per cent on January 1, from 8 per cent currently, according to a finance ministry statement on Wednesday
  • China lowered its tariffs on frozen pork in 2020 as the country faced soaring domestic meat prices in the aftermath of a devastating outbreak of African swine fever

Topic |   China trade
Reuters
Updated: 9:09am, 16 Dec, 2021

