The quality of China-made goods has improved since the country joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Photo: Shutterstock
The quality of China-made goods has improved since the country joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

China’s WTO membership reshaped the country and global supply chains, but progress belies a future rife with uncertainty

  • Businessmen from Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai reflect on the past 20 years of China’s membership in the World Trade Organization
  • From a ‘very backward’ Shenzhen filled with rural farmland to the world’s manufacturing powerhouse, progress has surpassed expectations of what WTO membership would bring China

Topic |   World Trade Organization (WTO)
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 5:00am, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The quality of China-made goods has improved since the country joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Photo: Shutterstock
The quality of China-made goods has improved since the country joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE