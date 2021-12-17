The quality of China-made goods has improved since the country joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s WTO membership reshaped the country and global supply chains, but progress belies a future rife with uncertainty
- Businessmen from Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai reflect on the past 20 years of China’s membership in the World Trade Organization
- From a ‘very backward’ Shenzhen filled with rural farmland to the world’s manufacturing powerhouse, progress has surpassed expectations of what WTO membership would bring China
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
The quality of China-made goods has improved since the country joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Photo: Shutterstock