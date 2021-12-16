More than 40 million MSMEs account for 99 per cent of all enterprises in China. Photo: Bloomberg
China extends economic support for key small firms, aims to ‘deliver real results’
- Premier Li Keqiang laid out the latest support measures for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during Wednesday’s State Council meeting
- Small firms in China provide more than half of the national gross domestic product, 50 per cent of the tax revenue and 80 per cent of urban employment
Topic | Banking & finance
More than 40 million MSMEs account for 99 per cent of all enterprises in China. Photo: Bloomberg