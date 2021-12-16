More than 40 million MSMEs account for 99 per cent of all enterprises in China. Photo: Bloomberg
China extends economic support for key small firms, aims to ‘deliver real results’

  • Premier Li Keqiang laid out the latest support measures for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during Wednesday’s State Council meeting
  • Small firms in China provide more than half of the national gross domestic product, 50 per cent of the tax revenue and 80 per cent of urban employment

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 6:30pm, 16 Dec, 2021

