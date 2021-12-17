Chinese authorities will keep liquidity reasonably ample and steadily lower corporate financing costs, according to Yi Gang (pictured), governor of the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Bloomberg
China needs ‘firewalls’ to guard against systemic risks, but economy resilient to short-term pressure: central bank
- China must ‘seize this window of opportunity’ to implement domestic-facing monetary policies before US Fed’s upcoming interest rate hikes, economist says
- Fresh comments by People’s Bank of China show how it is falling in line with the central government’s renewed emphasis on ‘stability’, while providing more support to boost national economy
Topic | China's economic recovery
