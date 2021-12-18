Inbound travel options for China have been cut drastically and quarantine requirements can be up to 21 days. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s zero-Covid strategy risks isolating it from trade partners as US tensions rise, expert says
- China’s restrictions on international travel could compromise efforts to foster closer diplomatic ties with major trading partners, expert warns
- Comments come as the Biden administration gathers US allies to challenge China on a number of fronts, from Taiwan to trade
Topic | China trade
