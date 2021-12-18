Multiple sources say the US and China have engaged in phase-one discussions at various levels and with more frequency than has been publicly disclosed. Photo: Shutterstock
Multiple sources say the US and China have engaged in phase-one discussions at various levels and with more frequency than has been publicly disclosed. Photo: Shutterstock
With US-China trade deal set to expire, insiders reveal what’s really happening behind the scenes

  • Chinese sources say trade talks between Washington and Beijing occur more frequently than authorities have revealed, while neither politics nor supply-chain disruptions are determining factors behind China’s lagging purchases
  • Beijing allegedly vowed before last month’s Xi-Biden summit to ‘buy whatever the US can ship over’

Ji Siqi
Updated: 9:00pm, 18 Dec, 2021

