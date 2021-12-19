Port congestion has led to global container shortages, and the resulting high prices are weighing heavy on China’s commodities exporters. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s shipping insiders brace for another full year of rising freight rates having a ‘profound impact on trade’
- Some exporters continue to stockpile goods in warehouses as cash flow dwindles, while others endure higher shipping rates amid supply-chain disruptions
- Despite fretting exporters, China’s foreign trade performance beat expectations in November, with an 8.4 per cent growth in exports over the previous month
