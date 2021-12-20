The loan prime rate (LPR) has been considered China’s de facto benchmark funding cost since 2019. Photo: Reuters
developing | China cuts benchmark loan rate for first time in almost 2 years amid mounting economic pressures
- The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut from 3.85 per cent to 3.8 per cent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday
- The five-year LPR, which is the reference for mortgages, remained at 4.65 per cent
Topic | China's economic recovery
