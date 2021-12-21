Washington has designated a number of Chinese aerospace and aviation companies as ‘military end users’. Photo: Reuters
Washington has designated a number of Chinese aerospace and aviation companies as ‘military end users’. Photo: Reuters
US embargo on dual-use exports leaves Chinese aviation firms vulnerable to financing restrictions

  • US sanctions have not only made it harder for Chinese aviation companies to buy technology, but they have made financing more difficult too
  • China was once the biggest export destination for US aerospace and aviation products, but its position has slipped amid worsening bilateral ties

Amanda Lee
Updated: 2:30am, 21 Dec, 2021

