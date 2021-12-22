Anti-dumping duties of between 116.2 and 218.4 per cent have been imposed on Australian wines in containers of two litres or less since March. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Australia agree to move ahead with WTO wine-tariff dispute that has cost 100 million litres in sales
- Anti-dumping duties of between 116.2 and 218.4 per cent have been imposed on Australian wines in containers of two litres or less since March
- The duties are set to be applied for five years, but the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreed in October to establish a dispute-settlement panel
Topic | China-Australia relations
