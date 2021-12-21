Dialogue has stalled between the world’s two largest economies, with little recent progress made in trade negotiations. Photo: AP
China calls on US businesses to play ‘bridging role’ as trade talks stall
- Deputy foreign minister Xie Feng has met with influential members of the American business community
- Xie outlined Beijing’s view on bilateral ties, while pledging to protect foreign firms and continue ‘opening’
Topic | US-China relations
