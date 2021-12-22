Local government financing vehicles sell bonds that help provincial authorities raise money, including for infrastructure projects. Photo: AFP
Local government financing vehicles sell bonds that help provincial authorities raise money, including for infrastructure projects. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s hidden ‘corruption problem’ behind local debts goes hand in hand with national deleveraging campaign

  • Debt issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) is kept off the balance sheets and thus more susceptible to corruption than relatively transparent government bonds
  • But analysts say LGFVs are poised to play bigger role next year in filling local government funding gaps, despite risks to national economy

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Local government financing vehicles sell bonds that help provincial authorities raise money, including for infrastructure projects. Photo: AFP
Local government financing vehicles sell bonds that help provincial authorities raise money, including for infrastructure projects. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE