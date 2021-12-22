Beijing vowed this month to accelerate fiscal spending, which includes allowing for the construction of new infrastructure, but local government debt still poses an economic challenge. Photo: Xinhua
China’s infrastructure plans aim to shore up economy, but experts say Beijing may first need to ease up on local debt
- As China’s fiscal policy turns from contraction to expansion next year, infrastructure investment is expected to accelerate, but the risk of a rapid increase in debt remains
- Financially strapped local governments have been reluctant to take advantage of special-purpose bonds, as these primarily go to infrastructure spending
