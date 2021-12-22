A staff member arranges stacks of Chinese yuan banknotes at a bank in Nantong, Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
China denies ‘despicable’ banknote forgery worth US$314 billion as alleged scam goes viral
- Chen Yaoming, a board director of the China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation, turned himself in to authorities earlier this month
- His detention started trending online on Wednesday amid rumours he had privately minted 2 trillion yuan (US$314 billion) of banknotes
