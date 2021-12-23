China is already the top importer of soybeans and corn, and has bought unprecedented amounts in the past two years to feed a hog herd recovering from African swine fever. Photo: Reuters
China is already the top importer of soybeans and corn, and has bought unprecedented amounts in the past two years to feed a hog herd recovering from African swine fever. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China food security: pork self-sufficiency push to raise demand for global grain stocks

  • China’s self-sufficiency targets have been flagged since 2020 as part of Beijing’s food security goals
  • The targets are likely to bolster overseas purchases of soybeans and feed grains needed to fatten hogs, cattle and poultry

Topic |   China food security
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:26pm, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China is already the top importer of soybeans and corn, and has bought unprecedented amounts in the past two years to feed a hog herd recovering from African swine fever. Photo: Reuters
China is already the top importer of soybeans and corn, and has bought unprecedented amounts in the past two years to feed a hog herd recovering from African swine fever. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE