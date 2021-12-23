The pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, led by President Tsai Ing-wen, initiated its New Southbound Policy to reduce its high reliance on the mainland since taking office in 2016. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan speeds up investment diversification away from mainland China amid cross-strait tensions
- Taiwanese investment in mainland China dropped by 14.5 per cent from a year earlier in the January-November period, with investment from mainland China down by 62.9 per cent
- Taiwan investment in Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries, Australia and New Zealand increased by 115.6 per cent in the first 11 months of the year
