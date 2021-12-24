Smaller Chinese manufacturers are bracing for a drop-off in exports next year as a result of uncertainties surrounding global market demand. Photo: AFP
China’s manufacturing outlook up in the air as supply-chain issues threaten to take shine off roaring exports in 2022

  • Raw-material prices may keep rising next year, but experts say shipping cost pressures could gradually wind down after reaching meteoric highs in recent months
  • China’s weak consumption means ‘export orders are still much more profitable than domestic sales’, supply-chain specialist says

He Huifeng in Guangdongand Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 4:00am, 24 Dec, 2021

