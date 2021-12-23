Volkswagen AG’s Herbert Diess says EU-China decoupling would be ‘very damaging’. Photo: DPA
Volkswagen AG’s Herbert Diess says EU-China decoupling would be ‘very damaging’. Photo: DPA
Economy /  China Economy

EU-China decoupling: Volkswagen chairman Herbert Diess says Brussels needs more cooperation with Beijing

  • Herbert Diess says it would be ‘very damaging if Germany or the EU wanted to decouple from China’
  • Volkswagen chairman calls for cooperation, dialogue and an expansion of economic relations

Topic |   China-EU relations
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:46pm, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Volkswagen AG’s Herbert Diess says EU-China decoupling would be ‘very damaging’. Photo: DPA
Volkswagen AG’s Herbert Diess says EU-China decoupling would be ‘very damaging’. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE