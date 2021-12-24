A clerk counts renminbi banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai’an city in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Photo: AP
A clerk counts renminbi banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai’an city in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Photo: AP
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China sets out policies to stem fast yuan appreciation to support exporters amid economic headwinds

  • Beijing also called on banks to sign more long-term foreign exchange settlement agreements with trade firms
  • Moves by the central government on yuan come hot on the heels of Beijing’s warning about the “threefold pressure” on the economy

Topic |   China trade
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 2:00am, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A clerk counts renminbi banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai’an city in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Photo: AP
A clerk counts renminbi banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai’an city in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE