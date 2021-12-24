A clerk counts renminbi banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai’an city in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Photo: AP
China sets out policies to stem fast yuan appreciation to support exporters amid economic headwinds
- Beijing also called on banks to sign more long-term foreign exchange settlement agreements with trade firms
- Moves by the central government on yuan come hot on the heels of Beijing’s warning about the “threefold pressure” on the economy
Topic | China trade
