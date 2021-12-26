China’s strict quarantine rules are threatening to cause supply chain disruptions in the Pearl River Delta. Photo: AP
China’s coronavirus quarantine threatens supply chains as ‘vulnerable’ seamen forced to endure weeks of isolation
- Beijing’s harsh quarantine measures are forcing hundreds of thousands of Chinese seafarers to endure weeks of isolation before they can go home
- As seamen look to return for the Lunar New Year holiday, the strict rules are threatening to cause supply chain disruptions in the Pearl River Delta
Topic | Transport and logistics
China’s strict quarantine rules are threatening to cause supply chain disruptions in the Pearl River Delta. Photo: AP