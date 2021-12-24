Jilin province had the second lowest fertility rate in the country in 2020, with its population falling by 3.37 million from a decade earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China’s population crisis: plunging births in Jilin province prompt roll out of loans and tax breaks for parents

  • Jilin will provide up to 200,000 yuan (US$31,400) to married couples planning on having children, plus tax breaks and cash
  • The announcement sparked a flood of negative comments online, with many saying the measures will do little to boost low births

Luna Sun
Updated: 5:15pm, 24 Dec, 2021

