Rare earth minerals are vital components in the production of smart electronic devices, wind turbines, electric cars and military equipment. Photo: Reuters
Rare earth minerals are vital components in the production of smart electronic devices, wind turbines, electric cars and military equipment. Photo: Reuters
Commodities
Economy /  China Economy

China’s new rare earth merger hands it ‘trump card’ in global fight for resources

  • Merger of some of China’s top rare earth producers into a new company under the state assets regulator gives it a strategic advantage, experts say
  • Some hardliners have urged Beijing to weaponise its dominance in rare earth production after the Trump administration started a trade war in 2018

Topic |   Commodities
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:54pm, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rare earth minerals are vital components in the production of smart electronic devices, wind turbines, electric cars and military equipment. Photo: Reuters
Rare earth minerals are vital components in the production of smart electronic devices, wind turbines, electric cars and military equipment. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE