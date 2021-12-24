Rare earth minerals are vital components in the production of smart electronic devices, wind turbines, electric cars and military equipment. Photo: Reuters
China’s new rare earth merger hands it ‘trump card’ in global fight for resources
- Merger of some of China’s top rare earth producers into a new company under the state assets regulator gives it a strategic advantage, experts say
- Some hardliners have urged Beijing to weaponise its dominance in rare earth production after the Trump administration started a trade war in 2018
Topic | Commodities
