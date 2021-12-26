Hegang in Heilongjiang has been forced to suspend recruitment for jobs in local government. Photo: Wendy Wu
Chinese rust belt city falls victim to squeeze on local government spending
- The authorities in Hegang, a former mining city in Heilongjiang, have been forced to stop recruiting after being hit by plunging revenues and growing debts
- The city’s problems highlight the growing pressure on local governments to balance their books as Beijing becomes increasingly concerned about risky debts
