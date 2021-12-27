China is the world’s largest buyer of agricultural products from soybeans and corn, to rapeseed and palm oil. Photo: Reuters
China food security: vow to boost 2022 soybean output sets stage for leap in GM seed tech
- China’s top leadership wants to improve seeds and per unit yield in its bid to secure domestic grain supply
- To boost self-sufficiency, China’s seed industry is facing a new round of reshuffling and industrial concentration
Topic | China food security
