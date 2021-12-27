China’s job market is yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Photo: AFP
China’s ageing population, coronavirus and youth unemployment threaten 2022 job market
- Official data showed 12.07 million jobs were created in the first 11 months this year, fewer than the 12.79 million over the same period in 2019
- Job market under pressure from Covid-19 outbreaks, an ageing population, and recovery in the service sector has been delayed by the pandemic
