Covid-19 outbreaks continue to dampen consumption and people’s motivation to spend in China. Photo: Xinhua
China to boost support for consumption as coronavirus outbreaks ‘dampen’ spending

  • Policies will be introduced next year to stimulate consumer spending and consolidate recovery, commerce minister says
  • Stabilising global supply chains is also a key task for China and the government is ready to break down blockages

Luna Sun
Updated: 7:30pm, 28 Dec, 2021

