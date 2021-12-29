Shanghai Dowell Trading, which was founded in 1996, is the main operator of cosmetics and skin care products brand TST Tin’Secret. Photo: TST Tin’Secret
Shanghai Dowell Trading, which was founded in 1996, is the main operator of cosmetics and skin care products brand TST Tin’Secret. Photo: TST Tin’Secret
Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting, Lin Ruiyang caught in alleged pyramid scheme as China regulator freezes US$94 million assets

  • Officials in Shijiazhuang, the capital of northern China’s Hebei province, confirmed the probe into Shanghai Dowell Trading on Tuesday over an alleged pyramid scheme
  • Shanghai Dowell Trading, which is the main operator of cosmetics and skin care products brand TST Tin’Secret, has denied the allegations

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 7:30pm, 29 Dec, 2021

