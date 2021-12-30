China has boosted the import allowance for Australian wool twice since diplomatic ties began deteriorating in early 2020. Photo: Getty Images
China has boosted the import allowance for Australian wool twice since diplomatic ties began deteriorating in early 2020. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: why Beijing’s new Australian wool quota is not a ‘real improvement’ in trade ties

  • Beijing set its 2022 import quota for Australian wool at 40,203 tonnes, up from 38,288 tonnes a year earlier
  • Although positive, it is unlikely to indicate a turnaround in the frayed relationship between the two countries

Ji Siqi
Updated: 5:32am, 30 Dec, 2021

