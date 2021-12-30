China’s labour market has undergone big changes this year as a result of regulatory tightening and a pandemic-induced economic slump. Illustration: SCMP
China’s jobseekers search for ‘stability’ as coronavirus and regulatory crackdowns take toll

  • More Chinese are abandoning their search for once-coveted private sector jobs and pursuing a stable career in the public sector
  • The job market has undergone big changes in the past two years amid a virus-induced economic slump and regulatory tightening

Luna Sun
Updated: 2:47pm, 30 Dec, 2021

