China’s top leaders have made ensuring stability their top priority for next year, telling all regions and ministries to share responsibility in achieving that goal. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s income tax cuts ‘important stimulus’ in push to stabilise economic growth

  • The series of measures will reduce annual personal income tax by 110 billion yuan (US$17.3 billion), according to China’s State Council
  • Preferential taxes on year-end bonuses will stay in place until the end of 2023, while lower taxation on equity incentives will continue through next year

Updated: 3:41pm, 30 Dec, 2021

