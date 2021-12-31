President Xi Jinping has been pushing for so-called common prosperity, which is aimed at narrowing the nation’s persistent wealth gap. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s common prosperity push is accelerating, but how will life change in 10 years under Xi Jinping?
- President Xi Jinping has been pushing for so-called common prosperity, which is aimed at narrowing the nation’s persistent wealth gap
- But what do the up-and-coming voices in some key areas of the economy think about the outlook for the country?
