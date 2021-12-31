Chinese consumers bought US$108 billion worth of imported produce in 2020, with that number set to grow for 2021 as imports jumped nearly 30 per cent year-on-year in the first three quarters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese consumers bought US$108 billion worth of imported produce in 2020, with that number set to grow for 2021 as imports jumped nearly 30 per cent year-on-year in the first three quarters. Photo: EPA-EFE
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China’s food ‘import curtain’ set to fall, foreign firms braced for impact of new law

  • China’s new food import law takes effect from Saturday, with all producers of food shipped to China now having to register with the customs authority
  • Chinese consumers bought US$108 billion worth of imported produce in 2020, with that number set to grow for 2021

Topic |   China trade
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:16pm, 31 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese consumers bought US$108 billion worth of imported produce in 2020, with that number set to grow for 2021 as imports jumped nearly 30 per cent year-on-year in the first three quarters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese consumers bought US$108 billion worth of imported produce in 2020, with that number set to grow for 2021 as imports jumped nearly 30 per cent year-on-year in the first three quarters. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE