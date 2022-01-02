Many Chinese retailers are struggling to make ends meet as customers have been increasingly reluctant to spend money. Illustration: Henry Wong
Many Chinese retailers are struggling to make ends meet as customers have been increasingly reluctant to spend money. Illustration: Henry Wong
Economy /  China Economy

China’s zero-coronavirus policy has businesses fearing Ghost of Covid Future

  • December and January typically mark the peak shopping period for Lunar New Year gifts, but lockdowns and an uncertain 2022 have crippled domestic consumption
  • There are growing concerns within China over the cost of maintaining such restrictive coronavirus-control measures

Topic |   China's economic recovery
He HuifengAmanda Lee
He Huifeng in Guangdongand Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 2 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Many Chinese retailers are struggling to make ends meet as customers have been increasingly reluctant to spend money. Illustration: Henry Wong
Many Chinese retailers are struggling to make ends meet as customers have been increasingly reluctant to spend money. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE