Many Chinese retailers are struggling to make ends meet as customers have been increasingly reluctant to spend money. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s zero-coronavirus policy has businesses fearing Ghost of Covid Future
- December and January typically mark the peak shopping period for Lunar New Year gifts, but lockdowns and an uncertain 2022 have crippled domestic consumption
- There are growing concerns within China over the cost of maintaining such restrictive coronavirus-control measures
Topic | China's economic recovery
Many Chinese retailers are struggling to make ends meet as customers have been increasingly reluctant to spend money. Illustration: Henry Wong