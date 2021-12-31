The Chinese currency gained 2.44 per cent against a rising US dollar this year to become the best performing emerging market currency. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan posts second straight year of gains against US dollar, best performing in emerging markets
- The Chinese currency gained 2.44 per cent against a rising US dollar this year to become the best performing emerging market currency
- With many market participants already on their end of year holidays, trading was quiet and tepid on the last day of the year, traders said
