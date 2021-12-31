Beijing wants a fairer tax system to help reach its goal of ‘common prosperity’. Photo: Getty Images
China’s tax evaders to be ‘severely punished’ as Beijing pushes for ‘common prosperity’
- Authorities will carry out more spot inspections and give greater exposure to tax crimes to help compliance
- China’s small firms, individually-owned businesses and manufacturers are also in line for tax cuts in 2022
Topic | Financial regulation
Beijing wants a fairer tax system to help reach its goal of ‘common prosperity’. Photo: Getty Images