China’s consumption woes have taken a hefty toll on businesses during the pandemic, but authorities expect annual retail sales to be around US$7.85 trillion by 2025. Photo: Xinhua
China eyes 50 trillion yuan in retail sales by 2025, but external uncertainties put onus on domestic consumers to spend
- With the future shrouded in uncertainties, new five-year document says domestic trade must play an increasingly important role in shoring up national economy
- Document tasks 22 state departments with helping to establish a strong domestic market to counter turbulent external environment
Topic | China's economic recovery
China’s consumption woes have taken a hefty toll on businesses during the pandemic, but authorities expect annual retail sales to be around US$7.85 trillion by 2025. Photo: Xinhua