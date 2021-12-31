China’s consumption woes have taken a hefty toll on businesses during the pandemic, but authorities expect annual retail sales to be around US$7.85 trillion by 2025. Photo: Xinhua
China eyes 50 trillion yuan in retail sales by 2025, but external uncertainties put onus on domestic consumers to spend

  • With the future shrouded in uncertainties, new five-year document says domestic trade must play an increasingly important role in shoring up national economy
  • Document tasks 22 state departments with helping to establish a strong domestic market to counter turbulent external environment

Wendy Wu in Beijingand Orange Wang

Updated: 8:30pm, 31 Dec, 2021

