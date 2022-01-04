In the first 11 months last year, China imported 177 million tonnes of thermal coal from Indonesia, an increase of 54 per cent compared with the same period in 2020, and which accounted for 74 per cent of its total imports, customs data showed. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia coal ban ‘manageable’ for China, but temporary energy headache looms amid Australia dispute
- On Saturday, Indonesia banned thermal coal exports in January to prioritise its own domestic supply and to avoid widespread blackouts
- China imported 177 million tonnes of Indonesian thermal coal in the first 11 months last year, an increase of 54 per cent compared with the same period in 2020
Topic | China’s power crisis
