China’s top leaders are worried about shortages of primary products, including soybeans. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: top soybean region Heilongjiang unveils plan to ramp up annual harvest
- China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang will increase soybean output by 1.3 million tonnes this year
- President Xi Jinping has called for more planting of soybean and oil crops to safeguard grain security
Topic | China food security
