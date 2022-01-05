China’s extension of non-taxable allowances has been praised by foreign business groups. Photo: Getty Images
China’s extension of expat tax breaks praised by Western companies, but business concerns remain

  • European Chamber of Commerce in China says decision will ‘stem the flow of foreign talent’
  • Protectionism, an opaque regulatory system and travel restrictions still frustrate multinationals

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:24am, 5 Jan, 2022

