The full lockdown of Xian city, now in its 13th day, has taken a hefty toll on tourism revenue while preventing millions from traveling. Photo: Reuters
China’s lockdowns, consumption concerns see short trips dominate in the new year
- China saw an 18 per cent year-on-year decline in the number of travellers over the three-day holiday that ended on Monday, to 86.19 million
- Fewest rail passengers since 2018, as many Chinese decide to hunker down and save money, rather than visit popular tourist destinations such as Xian
Topic | China travel
