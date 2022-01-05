President Xi Jinping spoke with US counterpart Joe Biden in mid-November. Photo: Reuters
President Xi Jinping spoke with US counterpart Joe Biden in mid-November. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

US-China relations: Beijing, Washington reach trade talk ‘stalemate’ despite expiry of phase-one deal

  • Talks between Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have yet to happen
  • China’s two-year commitment to buy an additional US$200 billion of American goods and services expired last week, with indications are that it has fallen around 40 per cent short

Topic |   US-China relations
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 12:00am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping spoke with US counterpart Joe Biden in mid-November. Photo: Reuters
President Xi Jinping spoke with US counterpart Joe Biden in mid-November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE