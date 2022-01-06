Many of China’s Gen Z women are looking to break free from the shackles of marriage and children, to live for themselves. Illustration: Kakuen Lau
Why are China’s Gen Z women rejecting marriage, kids more than their male counterparts?
- There has been strong resistance to a public push to incentivise young adults in China to start a family – including an overhaul of family-planning policies to allow people to have three children
- Marriage and childbirth have become ‘almost synonymous with the stress of life for us young people’
Topic | China's population
