Many of China’s Gen Z women are looking to break free from the shackles of marriage and children, to live for themselves. Illustration: Kakuen Lau
Many of China’s Gen Z women are looking to break free from the shackles of marriage and children, to live for themselves. Illustration: Kakuen Lau
Economy /  China Economy

Why are China’s Gen Z women rejecting marriage, kids more than their male counterparts?

  • There has been strong resistance to a public push to incentivise young adults in China to start a family – including an overhaul of family-planning policies to allow people to have three children
  • Marriage and childbirth have become ‘almost synonymous with the stress of life for us young people’

Topic |   China's population
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 11:44am, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Many of China’s Gen Z women are looking to break free from the shackles of marriage and children, to live for themselves. Illustration: Kakuen Lau
Many of China’s Gen Z women are looking to break free from the shackles of marriage and children, to live for themselves. Illustration: Kakuen Lau
READ FULL ARTICLE