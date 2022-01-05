Chinese cities in Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces have reported coronavirus traces on Vietnamese dragon fruit. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus traces on Vietnamese, Thai fruit see Chinese cities close stores, impose quarantine
- At least nine cities in Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces have reported coronavirus traces on Vietnamese dragon fruit or Thai longan fruit
- Despite little evidence people can catch Covid-19 from food, imported produce undergoes stringent testing before arriving on Chinese supermarket shelves
Topic | China trade
Chinese cities in Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces have reported coronavirus traces on Vietnamese dragon fruit. Photo: AFP